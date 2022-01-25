100th Air Refueling Wing Priorities

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829485" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Have you aligned yourself with the 100th Air Refueling Wing's priorities; Airmen, Readiness, and Culture? How do you support them? Do you know what they're all about? Check out what the 100th ARW command team has to say about our priorities and they just might help you answer those questions.