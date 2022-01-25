Have you aligned yourself with the 100th Air Refueling Wing's priorities; Airmen, Readiness, and Culture? How do you support them? Do you know what they're all about? Check out what the 100th ARW command team has to say about our priorities and they just might help you answer those questions.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 11:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|829485
|VIRIN:
|220125-F-GK113-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108783875
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing Priorities, by SrA Kevin Long and SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT