    100th Air Refueling Wing Priorities

    MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.25.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Long and Senior Airman Nicholas Swift

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Have you aligned yourself with the 100th Air Refueling Wing's priorities; Airmen, Readiness, and Culture? How do you support them? Do you know what they're all about? Check out what the 100th ARW command team has to say about our priorities and they just might help you answer those questions.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 11:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829485
    VIRIN: 220125-F-GK113-001
    Filename: DOD_108783875
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing Priorities, by SrA Kevin Long and SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Culture
    USAFE
    RAF Mildenhall
    Readiness
    100th Air Refuelling Wing

