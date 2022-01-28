Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Year's Resolutions with "Biggasbird"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.28.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Long and Gary Rogers

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    January is almost over!
    The 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s adopted jet, “Biggasbird”, accomplished one of its unique resolutions to kick off the year.
    How are you doing with your New Year’s resolutions?

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 10:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829481
    VIRIN: 220128-F-GK113-001
    Filename: DOD_108783851
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Year's Resolutions with "Biggasbird", by SrA Kevin Long and Gary Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    New Year
    Readiness
    Royal Air Force Mildenhall
    351st Air Refuelling Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT