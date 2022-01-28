January is almost over!
The 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s adopted jet, “Biggasbird”, accomplished one of its unique resolutions to kick off the year.
How are you doing with your New Year’s resolutions?
This work, New Year's Resolutions with "Biggasbird", by SrA Kevin Long and Gary Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
