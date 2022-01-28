New Year's Resolutions with "Biggasbird"

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829481" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

January is almost over!

The 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s adopted jet, “Biggasbird”, accomplished one of its unique resolutions to kick off the year.

How are you doing with your New Year’s resolutions?