Coast Guard suspends search for missing 34 people off Florida coast

A Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce boat crews searches off shore for 34 missing people Jan. 26, 2022. The Coast Guard suspended the search for the 34 people missing at sea on Jan. 27, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 11:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829480
|VIRIN:
|220106-G-G0107-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108783820
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FORT PIERCE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
