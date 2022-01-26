Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard suspends search for missing 34 people off Florida coast

    FORT PIERCE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce boat crews searches off shore for 34 missing people Jan. 26, 2022. The Coast Guard suspended the search for the 34 people missing at sea on Jan. 27, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 11:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829480
    VIRIN: 220106-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_108783820
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT PIERCE, FL, US 

