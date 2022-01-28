Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. Stephen Perez 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa will bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Robert V. Abernethy, currently assigned as command sergeant major, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and welcome Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah E. Inman, at a Change of Responsibility Ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 11:39
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 829478
    VIRIN: 220128-A-NH858-001
    Filename: DOD_108783790
    Length: 00:36:55
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by SGT Stephen Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    StrongerTogether
    Jeremiah E. Inman
    Robert V. Abernethy
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT