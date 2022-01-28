U.S. Army Europe and Africa Change of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Europe and Africa will bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Robert V. Abernethy, currently assigned as command sergeant major, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and welcome Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah E. Inman, at a Change of Responsibility Ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 11:39
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|829478
|VIRIN:
|220128-A-NH858-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108783790
|Length:
|00:36:55
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
