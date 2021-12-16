Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin conducts seasonal buoy swap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Blake Garcia, a Boatswain's mate aboard the Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin, discusses seasonal buoy operations for the Rankin, homeported at the Coast Guard Baltimore Yard in Curtis Bay, Maryland, Dec.16, 2021. The Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin swaps out a total of 69 seasonal buoys to maintain navigable waters. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno and Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 10:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 829476
    VIRIN: 211216-G-VP451-734
    Filename: DOD_108783752
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin conducts seasonal buoy swap, by PO3 Breanna Centeno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Buoy tender
    USCG
    James Rankin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT