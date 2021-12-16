U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Blake Garcia, a Boatswain's mate aboard the Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin, discusses seasonal buoy operations for the Rankin, homeported at the Coast Guard Baltimore Yard in Curtis Bay, Maryland, Dec.16, 2021. The Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin swaps out a total of 69 seasonal buoys to maintain navigable waters. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno and Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 10:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|829476
|VIRIN:
|211216-G-VP451-734
|Filename:
|DOD_108783752
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin conducts seasonal buoy swap, by PO3 Breanna Centeno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT