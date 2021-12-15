Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rescue & Survival Systems PPE Training Video- Dry Suit Maintenance

    ST CLAIR SHORES, MI, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    St. Clair Shores, Mich. -- Petty Officer Second Class Samuel Zarraonandia, Boatswain's Mate assigned to Station St. Clair Shores, demonstrates how to properly replace neck and wrist seals on Coast Guard dry suits. Regular maintenance and ensuring the seals are fitted properly lengthens the life expectancy of the suit and critical functionality. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt.j.g. Jeremiah Schiessel, Public Affairs Officer, USCG Sector Detroit).

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 10:39
    Category: Video Productions
