Rescue & Survival Systems PPE Training Video- Dry Suit Maintenance

St. Clair Shores, Mich. -- Petty Officer Second Class Samuel Zarraonandia, Boatswain's Mate assigned to Station St. Clair Shores, demonstrates how to properly replace neck and wrist seals on Coast Guard dry suits. Regular maintenance and ensuring the seals are fitted properly lengthens the life expectancy of the suit and critical functionality. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt.j.g. Jeremiah Schiessel, Public Affairs Officer, USCG Sector Detroit).