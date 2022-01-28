Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B Btry 4-319th AFAR 173rd Airborne Brigade LFX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.28.2022

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers, assigned to Bravo Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct live fire qualification firing M119 howitzers during exercise Silver City at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 28, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 09:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829474
    VIRIN: 220128-A-BS310-1000
    Filename: DOD_108783725
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B Btry 4-319th AFAR 173rd Airborne Brigade LFX, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Grafenwoehr
    artillery
    USArmy
    173rd AB
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT