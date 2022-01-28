U.S. Army paratroopers, assigned to Bravo Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct live fire qualification firing M119 howitzers during exercise Silver City at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 28, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 09:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829474
|VIRIN:
|220128-A-BS310-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108783725
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B Btry 4-319th AFAR 173rd Airborne Brigade LFX, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
