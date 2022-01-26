2CR Howitzer live fire

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Cobra Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, fire M777 howitzers during live fire training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 26, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|01.26.2022
|01.28.2022 09:28
|B-Roll
|829472
|220126-A-BS310-2000
|DOD_108783657
|00:06:19
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|3
|3
