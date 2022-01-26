Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Howitzer live fire

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.26.2022

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Cobra Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, fire M777 howitzers during live fire training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 26, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 09:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829472
    VIRIN: 220126-A-BS310-2000
    Filename: DOD_108783657
    Length: 00:06:19
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR Howitzer live fire, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    artillery
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    ToujoursPret

