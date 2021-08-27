NRL, BSEE Demonstrate Low-Emission Burner for Oil Spill Response

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Whenever there is an oil spill out on the ocean, there are two possibilities, a surface spill and a sub-surface spill. In both cases, as the oil gets on the surface, wave action and wind starts to actually turn the oil with the ocean water into an emulsion, which is really difficult to ignite or dispose of.



U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) engineers and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) advanced a low-emission burner system’s technological readiness to clean up emulsified crude oil and reduce the Navy’s carbon footprint.



“We’re excited about this technology because it’s not only going to get the emulsified crude off of the marine environment, it will help protect our first responders that are out on the water and keep them healthy,” said Karen Stone, BSEE oil spill response engineer and program manager. “We hope this technology can be used closer in-shore; maybe in fast-water environments on rivers and near population centers or in areas that we don’t have a lot of infrastructure, such as off of Alaska.”



For more information visit: www.nrl.navy.mil and www.bsee.gov