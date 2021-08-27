Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRL, BSEE Demonstrate Low-Emission Burner for Oil Spill Response

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Video by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Whenever there is an oil spill out on the ocean, there are two possibilities, a surface spill and a sub-surface spill. In both cases, as the oil gets on the surface, wave action and wind starts to actually turn the oil with the ocean water into an emulsion, which is really difficult to ignite or dispose of.

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) engineers and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) advanced a low-emission burner system’s technological readiness to clean up emulsified crude oil and reduce the Navy’s carbon footprint.

    “We’re excited about this technology because it’s not only going to get the emulsified crude off of the marine environment, it will help protect our first responders that are out on the water and keep them healthy,” said Karen Stone, BSEE oil spill response engineer and program manager. “We hope this technology can be used closer in-shore; maybe in fast-water environments on rivers and near population centers or in areas that we don’t have a lot of infrastructure, such as off of Alaska.”

    For more information visit: www.nrl.navy.mil and www.bsee.gov

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 11:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829471
    VIRIN: 210827-N-NO204-1001
    Filename: DOD_108783637
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: DC, US

    Naval Research Laboratory
    NRL
    BSEE
    Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement

