Tech Training Transformation

The 362nd TRS trains Crew Chiefs for the operational Air Force. They are using virtual and augmented reality to familiarize students with their objectives before even stepping on the flight line to their perspective aircraft. Virtual reality allows the student to decide which learning style best fits them i.e. visual, audio, tactical, etc. The results of T3 have shown students performing at a 7% increase and completing the course 43% faster than traditional classroom teaching. The future is now.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 09:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829470
|VIRIN:
|220128-F-RR907-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108783634
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
