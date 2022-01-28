Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tech Training Transformation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 362nd TRS trains Crew Chiefs for the operational Air Force. They are using virtual and augmented reality to familiarize students with their objectives before even stepping on the flight line to their perspective aircraft. Virtual reality allows the student to decide which learning style best fits them i.e. visual, audio, tactical, etc. The results of T3 have shown students performing at a 7% increase and completing the course 43% faster than traditional classroom teaching. The future is now.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 09:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829470
    VIRIN: 220128-F-RR907-002
    Filename: DOD_108783634
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech Training Transformation, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Virtual Reality
    Sheppard Air Force base
    Crew Chiefs
    Tech Training Transformation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT