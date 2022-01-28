Tech Training Transformation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 362nd TRS trains Crew Chiefs for the operational Air Force. They are using virtual and augmented reality to familiarize students with their objectives before even stepping on the flight line to their perspective aircraft. Virtual reality allows the student to decide which learning style best fits them i.e. visual, audio, tactical, etc. The results of T3 have shown students performing at a 7% increase and completing the course 43% faster than traditional classroom teaching. The future is now.