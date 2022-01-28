Sheppard AFB uses Hacker Aux Field in Frederick, Oklahoma to support the 80th FTW's mission. Sheppard Fire also supports the 80th out there. The fire department acts as the ground crew for the T-6 Texan in addition to traditional firefighter roles.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 09:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829469
|VIRIN:
|220128-F-RR907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108783633
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hacker AUX Field, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
