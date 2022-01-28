Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hacker AUX Field

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Sheppard AFB uses Hacker Aux Field in Frederick, Oklahoma to support the 80th FTW's mission. Sheppard Fire also supports the 80th out there. The fire department acts as the ground crew for the T-6 Texan in addition to traditional firefighter roles.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 09:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829469
    VIRIN: 220128-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_108783633
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hacker AUX Field, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Landing
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Hacker Field

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT