Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CASI Webinar on PRC Cyber

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2021

    Video by Brendan Mulvaney 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    CASI hosted a webinar focused on Cyber issues related to the PRC. We were joined by

    Naomi Wilson, Vice president of policy for Asia at the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI);
    Prof SHEN Yi, Associate Professor of the Department of International Politics, School of International Relations; Standing Director of the Lab of National Cybersecurity Strategy and Technology, Fudan University; Deputy Director of the Center for BRICS Studies, Fudan University;
    Jonathan E. Hillman senior fellow with the CSIS Economics Program and director of the Reconnecting Asia Project

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 10:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 829467
    VIRIN: 220128-F-WQ596-1002
    Filename: DOD_108783605
    Length: 01:24:54
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CASI Webinar on PRC Cyber, by Brendan Mulvaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    China
    Cyber
    CASI
    PRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT