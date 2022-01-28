USAF, RDF bands perform at African Air Chiefs Symposium

The U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band and the Rwanda Defence Force Band perform for the 2022 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 24-28, 2022. The USAFE Band is visiting Rwanda to present several virtual educational events and concerts. The USAFE band’s performances bolster international partnership and support African ties. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|01.28.2022
|01.28.2022 07:50
|Newscasts
|829455
|220128-F-ZR251-1002
|DOD_108783307
|00:01:20
|KIGALI, RW
|1
|1
