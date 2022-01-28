Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, RDF bands perform at African Air Chiefs Symposium

    KIGALI, RWANDA

    01.28.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band and the Rwanda Defence Force Band perform for the 2022 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 24-28, 2022. The USAFE Band is visiting Rwanda to present several virtual educational events and concerts. The USAFE band’s performances bolster international partnership and support African ties. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 07:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 829455
    VIRIN: 220128-F-ZR251-1002
    Filename: DOD_108783307
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: KIGALI, RW 

    USAFE band
    RDF band
    AACS 22

