    1st Air Cav Conducts MEDEVAC Training with Bundeswehr

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    01.22.2022

    Video by Capt. Taylor Criswell 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment conducts MEDEVAC patient load training with German field artillery ground medics during Allied Spirit, Jan. 22, 2022, Hoehenfels Training Area, Germany.
    Integrating allied and partner nations in a realistic training environment forges unbreakable bonds that serve to enhance the capabilities of the NATO alliance.
    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Taylor Criswell)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 05:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829454
    VIRIN: 220122-A-DC982-689
    Filename: DOD_108783298
    Length: 00:06:12
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Air Cav Conducts MEDEVAC Training with Bundeswehr, by CPT Taylor Criswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEDEVAC
    aviation
    Bundeswehr
    Allied Spirit

