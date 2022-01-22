Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment conducts MEDEVAC patient load training with German field artillery ground medics during Allied Spirit, Jan. 22, 2022, Hoehenfels Training Area, Germany.
Integrating allied and partner nations in a realistic training environment forges unbreakable bonds that serve to enhance the capabilities of the NATO alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Taylor Criswell)
01.22.2022
|01.28.2022 05:59
|B-Roll
|829454
|220122-A-DC982-689
|DOD_108783298
00:06:12
HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|2
|2
This work, 1st Air Cav Conducts MEDEVAC Training with Bundeswehr, by CPT Taylor Criswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
