Sfc. An Huyun, Warrior Restaurant Manager, 55th Quartermaster, Field Feeding Company, 16th Sustainment Brigade, tells us about the grand opening of the Castle Warrior Restaurant, Baumholder Germany, January 27, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Kindlespire)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 05:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829452
|VIRIN:
|220127-A-DM412-632
|Filename:
|DOD_108783269
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Castle Warrior Restaurant Grand opening, by SGT Jared Kindlespire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT