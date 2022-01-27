Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Castle Warrior Restaurant Grand opening

    RP, GERMANY

    01.27.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jared Kindlespire 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Sfc. An Huyun, Warrior Restaurant Manager, 55th Quartermaster, Field Feeding Company, 16th Sustainment Brigade, tells us about the grand opening of the Castle Warrior Restaurant, Baumholder Germany, January 27, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Kindlespire)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 05:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829452
    VIRIN: 220127-A-DM412-632
    Filename: DOD_108783269
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: RP, DE

    KMC
    Baumholder
    InFocus
    WarriorRestaurant

