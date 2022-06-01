Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sights & Sounds Yokosuka Harbor Tour

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.06.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 6, 2022) A video highlighting the Yokosuka harbor tour. The tour provides views of U.S. and Japanese naval vessels. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 23:29
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 829446
    VIRIN: 220128-N-CU072-1002
    PIN: 220128
    Filename: DOD_108782963
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, Sights & Sounds Yokosuka Harbor Tour, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Destroyers
    CFAY
    Submarine
    Yokosuka

