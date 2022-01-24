YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 28, 2022) Gunner's Mate 1st Class Gasper Pena explains some of the responsibilities and unique job qualifications of his rate. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 22:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829443
|VIRIN:
|220128-N-CU072-1001
|PIN:
|220128
|Filename:
|DOD_108782952
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|ROCKPORT, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT