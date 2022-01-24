Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 28, 2022) Gunner's Mate 1st Class Gasper Pena explains some of the responsibilities and unique job qualifications of his rate. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 22:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guns
    ammo
    rifle
    pistol
    GM

