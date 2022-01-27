Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    AFN Yokosuka

    This spot was created to promote fitness and nutrition using www.navyfitness.org. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 21:06
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 829440
    VIRIN: 210128-N-KP021-1001
    Filename: DOD_108782897
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 80's Fitness Spot, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    AFN Yokosuka
    Nutrition
    Fitness
    www.navyfitness.org

