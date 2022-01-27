This spot was created to promote fitness and nutrition using www.navyfitness.org. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 21:06
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|829440
|VIRIN:
|210128-N-KP021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108782897
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 80's Fitness Spot, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
