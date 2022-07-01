U.S. Marines across 3d Marine Division compete in the 3d Marine Division Squad Competition at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 3-7, 2022. The week-long competition tests jungle survival skills, basic infantry tactics, and excellence in weapons handling. The competition participants are currently attached to 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kelly A. Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 21:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|829434
|VIRIN:
|220107-M-YJ919-096
|Filename:
|DOD_108782775
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fight For Your Life, by LCpl Kelly Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
