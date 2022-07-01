Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fight For Your Life

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.07.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kelly Snyder 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines across 3d Marine Division compete in the 3d Marine Division Squad Competition at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 3-7, 2022. The week-long competition tests jungle survival skills, basic infantry tactics, and excellence in weapons handling. The competition participants are currently attached to 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kelly A. Snyder)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 21:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829434
    VIRIN: 220107-M-YJ919-096
    Filename: DOD_108782775
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fight For Your Life, by LCpl Kelly Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4th Marines
    Jungle Survival
    JWTC
    3dMarDiv
    Squad Competition

