Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bod Pod

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    Short video advertising BodPod, which is a body fat measurement, available at Wellness Centers. After a BodPod analysis, an exercise specialist will design a workout program based on what your goals are.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 22:41
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 829431
    VIRIN: 220127-O-XH734-804
    Filename: DOD_108782737
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bod Pod, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army wellness center
    bod pod
    weight management
    exercise goals

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT