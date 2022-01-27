Short video advertising BodPod, which is a body fat measurement, available at Wellness Centers. After a BodPod analysis, an exercise specialist will design a workout program based on what your goals are.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 22:41
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|829431
|VIRIN:
|220127-O-XH734-804
|Filename:
|DOD_108782737
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
