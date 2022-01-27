Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines conduct EAB operations on Ie Shima

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.27.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kincayd Jackson 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, offload a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from a KC-130J on Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2022. The Marines Corps, Army, and Air Force conducted joint reconnaissance operations to prepare the battlespace for follow-on actions. The training demonstrates the joint force’s ability to integrate command and control, expand battlefield awareness, and conduct long-range precision strikes as an enduring, stand-in-force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kincayd Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 18:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829427
    VIRIN: 220127-M-VJ227-475
    Filename: DOD_108782634
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines conduct EAB operations on Ie Shima, by LCpl Kincayd Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Pacific
    Joint Operations
    IndoPacom
    EABO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT