U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, offload a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from a KC-130J on Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2022. The Marines Corps, Army, and Air Force conducted joint reconnaissance operations to prepare the battlespace for follow-on actions. The training demonstrates the joint force’s ability to integrate command and control, expand battlefield awareness, and conduct long-range precision strikes as an enduring, stand-in-force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kincayd Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 18:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829427
|VIRIN:
|220127-M-VJ227-475
|Filename:
|DOD_108782634
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines conduct EAB operations on Ie Shima, by LCpl Kincayd Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
