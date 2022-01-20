U.S. Army Instructor Course

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. 1st Class Michael Farrell, a Common Faculty Development-Instructor Course (CFD-IC) Instructor at the U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii, discusses the purpose and effectiveness of the course for Army Leaders interested in taking the course.



The CFD-IC Course offers Army Leaders the opportunity to expand their current Facilitation Skills, granting them the ability to effectively train and challenge adult learners in their teams. Additionally, the course is a requirement for many Army Instructors; including the Basic Leader Course Instructor.