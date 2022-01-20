Sgt. 1st Class Michael Farrell, a Common Faculty Development-Instructor Course (CFD-IC) Instructor at the U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii, discusses the purpose and effectiveness of the course for Army Leaders interested in taking the course.
The CFD-IC Course offers Army Leaders the opportunity to expand their current Facilitation Skills, granting them the ability to effectively train and challenge adult learners in their teams. Additionally, the course is a requirement for many Army Instructors; including the Basic Leader Course Instructor.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 18:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|829426
|VIRIN:
|220120-A-JN543-917
|Filename:
|DOD_108782633
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Instructor Course, by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
