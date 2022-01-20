Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Instructor Course

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Thompson 

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii

    Sgt. 1st Class Michael Farrell, a Common Faculty Development-Instructor Course (CFD-IC) Instructor at the U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii, discusses the purpose and effectiveness of the course for Army Leaders interested in taking the course.

    The CFD-IC Course offers Army Leaders the opportunity to expand their current Facilitation Skills, granting them the ability to effectively train and challenge adult learners in their teams. Additionally, the course is a requirement for many Army Instructors; including the Basic Leader Course Instructor.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 18:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 829426
    VIRIN: 220120-A-JN543-917
    Filename: DOD_108782633
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 

    Train To Lead
    NCOs Make It Happen

