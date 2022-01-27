Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin National Guard Lights up the snowy fields of NADWC

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker and Master Sgt. David Kujawa

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard, implement battle drills such as reacting to simulated chemical attacks and other forms of enemy contact during Northern Strike 22-1/“Winter Strike”, Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, Jan. 27, 2022. Northern Strike 22-1/“Winter Strike” is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise uniting service members from several U.S. states and partner forces from Jan. 21-30, 2022 at Camp Grayling and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker and Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 17:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829420
    VIRIN: 220127-Z-LI010-1001
    Filename: DOD_108782581
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin National Guard Lights up the snowy fields of NADWC, by MSgt David Eichaker and MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin National Guard
    Cold Weather Training
    Camp Grayling
    Michigan National Guard
    NADWC
    Winter Strike 22

