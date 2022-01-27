Wisconsin National Guard Lights up the snowy fields of NADWC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard, implement battle drills such as reacting to simulated chemical attacks and other forms of enemy contact during Northern Strike 22-1/“Winter Strike”, Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, Jan. 27, 2022. Northern Strike 22-1/“Winter Strike” is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise uniting service members from several U.S. states and partner forces from Jan. 21-30, 2022 at Camp Grayling and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker and Master Sgt. David Kujawa)