Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Jersey Air National Guard Takes On Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Training Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN JUAN, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Hunter Hires 

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    B-roll video footage of a U.S. Air Force F-16D Fighting Falcon, from the New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Fighter Wing, as it prepares to launch from the 156th Wing, Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, Puerto Rico Jan. 24, 2022. NJ ANG fighter jets from the 177FW and KC-135 Stratotankers, from the 108th Wing of the NJ ANG, took off from the 156th Wing, after participating in the NJ ANG’s first Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training exercise 21-23 Jan. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Hunter Hires)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 15:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829403
    VIRIN: 220124-Z-NR739-6001
    Filename: DOD_108782419
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: SAN JUAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey Air National Guard Takes On Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Training Mission, by SrA Hunter Hires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Jersey Air National Guard
    USAF
    177th Fighter Wing
    108th Wing
    Jersey ACEs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT