New Jersey Air National Guard Takes On Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Training Mission

B-roll video footage of a U.S. Air Force F-16D Fighting Falcon, from the New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Fighter Wing, as it prepares to launch from the 156th Wing, Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, Puerto Rico Jan. 24, 2022. NJ ANG fighter jets from the 177FW and KC-135 Stratotankers, from the 108th Wing of the NJ ANG, took off from the 156th Wing, after participating in the NJ ANG’s first Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training exercise 21-23 Jan. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Hunter Hires)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 15:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829403
|VIRIN:
|220124-Z-NR739-6001
|Filename:
|DOD_108782419
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
