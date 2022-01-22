New Jersey Air National Guard Takes On Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Training Mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829402" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll video footage of U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons, from the New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Fighter Wing, at the 156th Wing, Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, Puerto Rico Jan. 22, 2022. The 177FW F-16s and KC-135 Stratotankers, with the 108th Wing of the NJ ANG, participated in the NJ ANG’s first Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training exercise 21-23 Jan. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Hunter Hires)