MG Todd Royar, DCG Don Nitti, and SGM Jessica Houppert update the AMCOM workforce about the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccination status.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 15:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829400
|VIRIN:
|220127-O-CT301-893
|Filename:
|DOD_108782408
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, COVID-19 Update, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT