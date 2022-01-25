Amazing, Innovative assets of the 412th Civil Engineer Squadron

412th Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrates some of the most innovative tools it uses every day to keep Edwards Air Force Base functioning. All these cutting edge assets reduce costs, improve safety, and minimize disruption to services.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 13:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829381
|VIRIN:
|220125-F-CC248-339
|Filename:
|DOD_108782083
|Length:
|00:04:32
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
