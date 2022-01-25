Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Amazing, Innovative assets of the 412th Civil Engineer Squadron

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Video by Harley Huntington 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    412th Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrates some of the most innovative tools it uses every day to keep Edwards Air Force Base functioning. All these cutting edge assets reduce costs, improve safety, and minimize disruption to services.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 13:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829381
    VIRIN: 220125-F-CC248-339
    Filename: DOD_108782083
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    civil engineer squadron
    ces
    edwards air force base
    eafb
    innovation
    412th test wing

