U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Barry Beard with 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, discusses preparing for the future and how it will impact the Marines and Sailors of 1st MLG.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 13:23
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|829379
|VIRIN:
|220125-M-RV237-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108782053
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Marine Logistics Group Campaign Order LOE:3 Preparing for the Future, by LCpl Kevin Seidensticker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
