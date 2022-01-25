Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Marine Logistics Group Campaign Order LOE:3 Preparing for the Future

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kevin Seidensticker 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Barry Beard with 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, discusses preparing for the future and how it will impact the Marines and Sailors of 1st MLG.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 13:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 829379
    VIRIN: 220125-M-RV237-1003
    Filename: DOD_108782053
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 1st Marine Logistics Group Campaign Order LOE:3 Preparing for the Future, by LCpl Kevin Seidensticker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    1st MLG
    Sailors
    USN
    Marines
    Campaign Order
    LOE 3

