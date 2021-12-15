U.S. Marines with 1st Landing Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conduct external lift operations with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 on Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 15 2021. The training increases proficiencies in logistics enhancing the ability to execute potential contingency missions in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William Redding)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 13:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|829374
|VIRIN:
|211215-M-IS663-150
|Filename:
|DOD_108781946
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines Conduct External Lift Operations, by Cpl William Redding, identified by DVIDS
