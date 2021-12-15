Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Conduct External Lift Operations

    12.15.2021

    Video by Cpl. William Redding 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Landing Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conduct external lift operations with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 on Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 15 2021. The training increases proficiencies in logistics enhancing the ability to execute potential contingency missions in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William Redding)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 13:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829374
    VIRIN: 211215-M-IS663-150
    Filename: DOD_108781946
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct External Lift Operations, by Cpl William Redding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

