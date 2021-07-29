Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP NII Inspections at the Port of Savannah

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    B-roll of U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducting non-intrusive inspections (NII) of cargo containers at the Port of Savannah.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 12:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829370
    VIRIN: 210729-H-AT513-010
    Filename: DOD_108781925
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP NII Inspections at the Port of Savannah, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCBP
    Port of Savannah
    Non-Intrusive Inspections
    Cargo Inspections
    CBP officer

