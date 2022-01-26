Task Force Atterbury: Last Afghans depart Camp Atterbury B-roll

The last Afghan guests housed at Camp Atterbury depart during Operation Allies Welcome at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Jan. 26, 2022. Over 7,200 Afghans were housed at Camp Atterbury during Operation Allies Welcome. This initiative provides essential support at secure locations outside of Afghanistan. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities in permanent or temporary structures as quickly as possible. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt / 14th Public Affairs Detachment)
