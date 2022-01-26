Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Atterbury: Last Afghans depart Camp Atterbury B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    The last Afghan guests housed at Camp Atterbury depart during Operation Allies Welcome at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Jan. 26, 2022. Over 7,200 Afghans were housed at Camp Atterbury during Operation Allies Welcome. This initiative provides essential support at secure locations outside of Afghanistan. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities in permanent or temporary structures as quickly as possible. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt / 14th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 11:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829363
    VIRIN: 220126-A-MQ814-607
    Filename: DOD_108781802
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Hometown: EDINBURGH, IN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Atterbury: Last Afghans depart Camp Atterbury B-roll, by SSG Benjamin Northcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DHS
    U.S. NORTHCOM
    Resettlement
    ARNORTH: U.S. Army North
    Camp Atterbury IN
    Operation Allies Welcome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT