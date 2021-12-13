211213-N-WO152-0001

The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis' (CVN 74) PM-15 team conducts ventilation maintenance for the ship's Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH). The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Gruss)
