    109th Fuels Spotlight B-Roll

    SCHENECTADY, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Madison Daquelente 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    U.S. Air Force fuels specialists manage all aspects of refueling LC-130s at the 109th Airlift Wing in Schenectady, New York. Fuels specialists are responsible for operating vehicles, maintaining storage facilities and testing jet fuel to ensure safety. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Madison Daquelente)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 10:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829349
    VIRIN: 211130-Z-WA102-1002
    Filename: DOD_108781607
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: SCHENECTADY, NY, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 109th Fuels Spotlight B-Roll, by SSgt Madison Daquelente, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    Fuels
    air force
    recruiting
    2F0X1

