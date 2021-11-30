U.S. Air Force fuels specialists manage all aspects of refueling LC-130s at the 109th Airlift Wing in Schenectady, New York. Fuels specialists are responsible for operating vehicles, maintaining storage facilities and testing jet fuel to ensure safety. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Madison Daquelente)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 10:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829349
|VIRIN:
|211130-Z-WA102-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108781607
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|SCHENECTADY, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 109th Fuels Spotlight B-Roll, by SSgt Madison Daquelente, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
