The 510th and 555th Fighter Squadrons participated in a Rapid Aircraft Generation Employment competition today. The teams compete in three categories; a uniform inspection, a knowledge check and a load competition.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 09:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829341
|VIRIN:
|220121-F-NN513-068
|Filename:
|DOD_108781573
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 31 MUNS RAGE Load Competition, by A1C Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
