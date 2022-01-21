Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31 MUNS RAGE Load Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    01.21.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Taryn Onyon 

    AFN Aviano

    The 510th and 555th Fighter Squadrons participated in a Rapid Aircraft Generation Employment competition today. The teams compete in three categories; a uniform inspection, a knowledge check and a load competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 09:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829341
    VIRIN: 220121-F-NN513-068
    Filename: DOD_108781573
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 MUNS RAGE Load Competition, by A1C Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    31 MUNS
    31 Fighter Wing
    31 MUNS RAGE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT