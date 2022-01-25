54th BEB, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Full Tang 22

U.S. Army paratroopers with 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct urban breach training and squad training exercises during exercise Full Tang 22 at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 25, 2022. The 173rd AB is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by PFC. Javan Johnson)
Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
Length:
|00:02:53
Location:
|BY, DE
