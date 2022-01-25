Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    54th BEB, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Full Tang 22

    BY, GERMANY

    01.25.2022

    Video by Spc. Javan Johnson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers with 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct urban breach training and squad training exercises during exercise Full Tang 22 at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 25, 2022. The 173rd AB is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by PFC. Javan Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 08:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829336
    VIRIN: 220125-A-LL671-001
    Filename: DOD_108781526
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: BY, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 54th BEB, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Full Tang 22, by SPC Javan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    skysoldiers
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF

