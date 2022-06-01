Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On The Move - Spc. Chloe Rodolfo

    QATAR

    01.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    In this episode of On The Move, Col. Bennett and Command Sgt. Maj. Porter spoke with Spc. Rodolfo. Spc. Rodolfo is assigned to Echo Company, 1-44 Air Defense Artillery and is a 91B, or a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic. They spoke about a large variety of topics to include his previous assignments, favorite basketball players and what his daily duties are. The B-Roll shows Spc. Rodolfo performing inspections on vehicles and Patriot launchers.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 05:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829332
    VIRIN: 220106-A-MF443-403
    Filename: DOD_108781465
    Length: 00:05:51
    Location: QA

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, On The Move - Spc. Chloe Rodolfo, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mechanic
    91B
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Maintenance
    On The Move

