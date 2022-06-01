On The Move - Spc. Chloe Rodolfo

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this episode of On The Move, Col. Bennett and Command Sgt. Maj. Porter spoke with Spc. Rodolfo. Spc. Rodolfo is assigned to Echo Company, 1-44 Air Defense Artillery and is a 91B, or a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic. They spoke about a large variety of topics to include his previous assignments, favorite basketball players and what his daily duties are. The B-Roll shows Spc. Rodolfo performing inspections on vehicles and Patriot launchers.