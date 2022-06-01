In this episode of On The Move, Col. Bennett and Command Sgt. Maj. Porter spoke with Spc. Rodolfo. Spc. Rodolfo is assigned to Echo Company, 1-44 Air Defense Artillery and is a 91B, or a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic. They spoke about a large variety of topics to include his previous assignments, favorite basketball players and what his daily duties are. The B-Roll shows Spc. Rodolfo performing inspections on vehicles and Patriot launchers.
|01.06.2022
|01.27.2022 05:09
|Video Productions
|829332
|220106-A-MF443-403
|DOD_108781465
|00:05:51
|QA
|1
|1
This work, On The Move - Spc. Chloe Rodolfo, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
