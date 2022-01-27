CMSgt Brian Ginter (Interview-Wide Shot)

Chief Master Sgt. Brian Ginter, outgoing 39th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, reflects on his 30 years in the Air Force during an interview at American Forces Network Incirlik, Jan. 18, 2022, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Ginter’s time in the Air Force taught him that the best way to be a leader is to be yourself and lead the way you want to be led. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 03:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|829327
|VIRIN:
|220127-F-YT646-5555
|Filename:
|DOD_108781401
|Length:
|00:06:53
|Location:
|TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
