    CMSgt Brian Ginter (Interview-Wide Shot)

    TURKEY

    01.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    AFN Incirlik

    Chief Master Sgt. Brian Ginter, outgoing 39th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, reflects on his 30 years in the Air Force during an interview at American Forces Network Incirlik, Jan. 18, 2022, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Ginter’s time in the Air Force taught him that the best way to be a leader is to be yourself and lead the way you want to be led. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 03:18
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:06:53
    Location: TR

    This work, CMSgt Brian Ginter (Interview-Wide Shot), by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Interview
    Incirlik
    Words of Wisdom
    CMSgt
    39ABW
    Closing Words

