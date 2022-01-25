ATTLA office ensures safe cargo from point A to B

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829315" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The small group of nine located in the AFLCMC Engineering Directorate is responsible for what we call certifying unusual or problematic cargo. In short, nothing flies on Air Force aircraft unless this team has done an assessment and published detailed instructions loading, positioning, securing, etc.



“It's sort of like your instructions on how to get a large grand piano into your house,” said Mark Kuntavanish, ATTLA Chief, on a recent episode of AFLCMC’s Leadership Log podcast. “You know it may look like it fits into your House, but once you try you can't get it through the front door until remove the legs. If you live in an apartment building, you may have to hoist it up the building. It also includes how to properly package, the cargo to protect it from the air, the flight environment which can be more severe than just driving down the road like you're putting something in a moving van.” (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)