Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense CBRN Reaction Force Trains to Support America on its Worst Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    220125-N-PC620-0001
    FORT STEWART, Ga. (Jan. 25, 2022) U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 92nd Engineer Battalion, 21st Chemical Company, and 602nd Medical Company (Area Support) decontaminate simulated casualties and treat their injuries after rescuing them from a rubble pile in an area with chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear contamination during exercise Sudden Response 22 on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 25, 2022. Military units comprising the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF) participated in Exercise Sudden Response January 21-27, 2022 near Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, Fort Stewart, Georgia, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Teams from Task Force (TF) Aviation, TF Logistics, TF Medical and TF Operations, rehearsed force and equipment employment, life- saving operations and web-based collaborative tools to ensure their ability to execute the Defense Support of Civil Authority (DSCA) mission they assumed June 1, 2021. The DCRF consists of about 5,200 personnel from military units located throughout the nation who come together to help fellow Americans in the event of a catastrophic crisis response. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lehman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 16:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829290
    VIRIN: 220125-N-PC620-0001
    Filename: DOD_108780941
    Length: 00:05:41
    Location: GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense CBRN Reaction Force Trains to Support America on its Worst Day, by PO1 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    DSCA
    Joint Task Force Civil Support
    JTF-CS
    Sudden Response 22
    SR22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT