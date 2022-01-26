DINFOS Live Episode 09: Evaluation Step of RPIE

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Host Chad McMeen will join Marine Corps DINFOS instructor Capt. Dave Morris to continue our look into the RPIE (research, planning, implementation, and evaluation) process of communication planning. Specifically, the episode will focus on the evaluation step of RPIE and how the public affairs/communication strategy professional can determine if their communication efforts are/were successful.

    Links:

    pavilion.dinfos.edu/
    PAVILION is an interactive learning tool and extensive knowledge base of trusted resources related to DoD PA/VI that is accessible, searchable and available 24/7.

    youtube.com/DINFOSofficial
    YouTube channel of the Defense Information School, the U.S. military's training institution for public affairs and visual information. We share student work, video coverage of our events, and award-winning military video products.

    facebook.com/defenseinformationschool/
    Official Facebook page for the Defense Information School. DINFOS is the joint-service training center for US DoD public affairs and visual information professionals.

    https://www.linkedin.com/school/defense-information-school/
    Official LinkedIn page for the Defense Information School. DINFOS is the joint-service training center for US DoD public affairs and visual information professionals.

    Dinfos.dma.mil
    The official website of the Defense Information School (DINFOS). The school trains US military, DoD civilian, international military, and interagency students in a variety of subject areas, including public affairs, print journalism, photography, video production, broadcast journalism, broadcast equipment maintenance, and various forms of graphic design and digital media.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 16:24
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    Chad McMeen
    Marine Corps DINFOS instructor
    Capt. Dave Morris

