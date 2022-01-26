Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GFLR 22-03 paves way for tomorrow’s fight

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 34th Combat Training Squadron recently hosted Green Flag Little Rock 22-03, which afforded a unique opportunity to expand and strengthen our network of like-minded allies and partners, with integration across the Mobility Air Forces, the U.S. Army, and the French Air and Space Force, Jan. 9-21. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 15:12
    Video ID: 829272
    VIRIN: 220126-F-XY725-465
    This work, GFLR 22-03 paves way for tomorrow’s fight, by SrA Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52
    ACE
    C-130J
    LRAFB
    GFLR

