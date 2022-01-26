GFLR 22-03 paves way for tomorrow’s fight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 34th Combat Training Squadron recently hosted Green Flag Little Rock 22-03, which afforded a unique opportunity to expand and strengthen our network of like-minded allies and partners, with integration across the Mobility Air Forces, the U.S. Army, and the French Air and Space Force, Jan. 9-21. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)