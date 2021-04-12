WINN ACH BEAUFORT NAVAL HOSPITAL ARMY NAVY FLAG FOOTBALL PROMO VIDEO

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2021

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Before the Army Black Knights take on the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. U.S. Army MEDDAC-Fort Stewart will have a chance at revenge against Naval Hospital Beaufort in a Flag Football rematch at 10:30 a.m., Dec. 11 on Fort Stewart at the CYS youth field at 507 Davis Avenue. Come out and support your MEDDAC team.

