WINN ACH BEAUFORT NAVAL HOSPITAL ARMY NAVY FLAG FOOTBALL PROMO VIDEO

Before the Army Black Knights take on the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. U.S. Army MEDDAC-Fort Stewart will have a chance at revenge against Naval Hospital Beaufort in a Flag Football rematch at 10:30 a.m., Dec. 11 on Fort Stewart at the CYS youth field at 507 Davis Avenue. Come out and support your MEDDAC team.