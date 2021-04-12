Before the Army Black Knights take on the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. U.S. Army MEDDAC-Fort Stewart will have a chance at revenge against Naval Hospital Beaufort in a Flag Football rematch at 10:30 a.m., Dec. 11 on Fort Stewart at the CYS youth field at 507 Davis Avenue. Come out and support your MEDDAC team.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 14:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829265
|VIRIN:
|211204-A-TY372-770
|Filename:
|DOD_108780599
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WINN ACH BEAUFORT NAVAL HOSPITAL ARMY NAVY FLAG FOOTBALL PROMO VIDEO, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
