The Genuine Truth

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy 

    Air University Public Affairs

    In the first episode of a three part series centered around Air University Fellows, Maj. Chay Derbingny and Maj. Brandon Gulick, Air University Fellows assigned to Air Command and Staff College, talk about this experience in the program. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 13:34
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 829255
    VIRIN: 210116-F-GC691-001
    Filename: DOD_108780292
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Air University Fellows: &lsquo;I can&rsquo;t imagine not having done this&rsquo;

    Air Command and Staff College
    Air University Fellow

