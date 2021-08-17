HOW TO CREATE AN ACCOUNT AND LOGIN AT THE SCRIPT CENTER

Check out this quick look at how to create an account and login using the new Pharmacy script center Co-located at Winn Army Community Hospital's Emergency Room, lobby. The ScriptCenter is an automated pharmacy kiosk and locker system that provides a safe and secure pick-up of prescriptions and healthcare products 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 13:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829254
|VIRIN:
|210817-A-TY372-198
|Filename:
|DOD_108780249
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
