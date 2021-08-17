Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Check out this quick look at how to create an account and login using the new Pharmacy script center Co-located at Winn Army Community Hospital's Emergency Room, lobby. The ScriptCenter is an automated pharmacy kiosk and locker system that provides a safe and secure pick-up of prescriptions and healthcare products 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 13:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829254
    VIRIN: 210817-A-TY372-198
    Filename: DOD_108780249
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, HOW TO CREATE AN ACCOUNT AND LOGIN AT THE SCRIPT CENTER, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division Fort Stewart Army Medicine
    Winn ACmy Community Hospital

