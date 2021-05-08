Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    INSTALLATION COVID-19 DRIVE THRU HAPPENING NOW UNTIL NOON

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    The Installation COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru is going on now at the Winn Overflow Parking Lot next to the Bennett Sports Complex until noon today.
    The Moderna vaccine will be offered to beneficiaries 18 years and older who require their first or second dose.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 13:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829250
    VIRIN: 210805-A-TY372-977
    Filename: DOD_108780214
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, INSTALLATION COVID-19 DRIVE THRU HAPPENING NOW UNTIL NOON, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd infantry division Fort Stewart Army Medicine COVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT