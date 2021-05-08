The Installation COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru is going on now at the Winn Overflow Parking Lot next to the Bennett Sports Complex until noon today.
The Moderna vaccine will be offered to beneficiaries 18 years and older who require their first or second dose.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 13:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829250
|VIRIN:
|210805-A-TY372-977
|Filename:
|DOD_108780214
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, INSTALLATION COVID-19 DRIVE THRU HAPPENING NOW UNTIL NOON, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
