INSTALLATION COVID-19 DRIVE THRU HAPPENING NOW UNTIL NOON

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829250" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Installation COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru is going on now at the Winn Overflow Parking Lot next to the Bennett Sports Complex until noon today.

The Moderna vaccine will be offered to beneficiaries 18 years and older who require their first or second dose.