Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cold Weather Operations Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    88th Readiness Division

    The Cold Weather Operations Course is a 2 week course held 6 times a year at Fort McCoy Wisconsin. The students learn how to survive in extreme cold weather and how to save the lives of others that may get injured out in the elements.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 14:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829249
    VIRIN: 220115-A-KP604-002
    Filename: DOD_108780211
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold Weather Operations Course, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserves
    USAR
    88th Readiness Division
    Cold Weather Operations Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT