The Cold Weather Operations Course is a 2 week course held 6 times a year at Fort McCoy Wisconsin. The students learn how to survive in extreme cold weather and how to save the lives of others that may get injured out in the elements.
|01.15.2022
|01.26.2022 14:51
|Package
|829249
|220115-A-KP604-002
|DOD_108780211
|00:01:58
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|0
|0
This work, Cold Weather Operations Course, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
