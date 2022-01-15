video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Cold Weather Operations Course is a 2 week course held 6 times a year at Fort McCoy Wisconsin. The students learn how to survive in extreme cold weather and how to save the lives of others that may get injured out in the elements.