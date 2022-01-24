Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Strike "Ice bath" interview

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    Interviews regarding "Ice Bath" training during Winter Strike 22, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Jan. 24, 2022.

    Interviews is sequential order Scott Martzke, Michigan Army National Guard emergency manager; Lt. Chris Oosse, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Lee Fuller, Northern Strike safety director

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 11:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 829242
    VIRIN: 220124-F-ZH169-822
    Filename: DOD_108780056
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Hometown: GRAYLING, MI, US
    Hometown: TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Strike "Ice bath" interview, by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Camp Grayling
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Winter Strike 22
    Northern Strike 22-1

