Wisconsin troops set up for Winter Strike

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829237" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 132nd Brigade Support Battalion and 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, Wisconsin Army National Guard set up a staging area for Winter Strike 22, at Camp Grayling, Mich., Jan. 21, 2022. The winter iteration of the Northern Strike exercise series, known as “Winter Strike,” is held annually in northern Michigan during the coldest part of the year, so visiting units can train in subarctic conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)