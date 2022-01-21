Wisconsin troops set up for Winter Strike

Soldiers from the 132nd Brigade Support Battalion and 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, Wisconsin Army National Guard set up a staging area for Winter Strike 22, at Camp Grayling, Mich., Jan. 21, 2022. The winter iteration of the Northern Strike exercise series, known as “Winter Strike,” is held annually in northern Michigan during the coldest part of the year, so visiting units can train in subarctic conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)
