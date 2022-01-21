Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin troops set up for Winter Strike

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    Soldiers from the 132nd Brigade Support Battalion and 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, Wisconsin Army National Guard set up a staging area for Winter Strike 22, at Camp Grayling, Mich., Jan. 21, 2022. The winter iteration of the Northern Strike exercise series, known as “Winter Strike,” is held annually in northern Michigan during the coldest part of the year, so visiting units can train in subarctic conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 10:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829237
    VIRIN: 220121-F-ZH169-258
    Filename: DOD_108779998
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Wisconsin troops set up for Winter Strike, by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin National Guard
    National Guard
    Arctic Warfare
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Winter Strike 22
    Northern Strike 22-1

