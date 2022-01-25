Wisconsin Army National Guard excercises CBRN response at Northern Strike 22-1

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Battery C, 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard, receive a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear during Northern Strike 22-1/“Winter Strike”, Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, Jan. 25, 2022. Northern Strike 22-1/“Winter Strike” is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise uniting service members from several U.S. states and partner forces from Jan. 21-30, 2022 at Camp Grayling and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 10:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829236
|VIRIN:
|220125-Z-LI010-1017
|Filename:
|DOD_108779966
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
