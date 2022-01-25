Wisconsin Army National Guard excercises CBRN response at Northern Strike 22-1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829236" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Battery C, 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard, receive a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear during Northern Strike 22-1/“Winter Strike”, Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, Jan. 25, 2022. Northern Strike 22-1/“Winter Strike” is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise uniting service members from several U.S. states and partner forces from Jan. 21-30, 2022 at Camp Grayling and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)