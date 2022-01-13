Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Joshua Whitaker's Inspiration to Join the MDARNG

    COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Joshua Whitaker, an information technology specialist with the Maryland Army National Guard, shares his story about what inspired him to join the military at an MDARNG recruiting storefront in Columbia, Maryland, on Jan. 13, 2022. Whitaker follows in his mom's footsteps with his service in the military, as she is a Lt. Col in the Maryland Army Reserves. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 09:03
    Category: Interviews
    Location: COLUMBIA, MD, US 

    Recruit Sustainment Program
    Army
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Chazz Kibler

