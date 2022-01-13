Spc. Joshua Whitaker, an information technology specialist with the Maryland Army National Guard, shares his story about what inspired him to join the military at an MDARNG recruiting storefront in Columbia, Maryland, on Jan. 13, 2022. Whitaker follows in his mom's footsteps with his service in the military, as she is a Lt. Col in the Maryland Army Reserves. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 09:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|829231
|VIRIN:
|220113-Z-OV020-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108779856
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spc. Joshua Whitaker's Inspiration to Join the MDARNG, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
